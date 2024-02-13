A resident of a multi-storey self-built building in Anapa on Tuesday, February 13, told Izvestia about the lack of elevators in the building and suggested where the fire could have spread from.

According to him, his apartment burned down as a result of the fire.

“I know that in the first entrance on the 11th floor there lived troubled people, let’s put it that way. That's where the fire started, from their apartment. I don't know about the house being illegal. “Our documents are all official,” Denis commented on what happened.

He clarified that he lived in this building in the attic for at least 10 years. The house was accepted in court because the developer did not have enough money to complete the construction. The developer never installed elevators in the building.

Earlier, on February 13, it was reported that an attic in a multi-storey residential building caught fire in Anapa. The evacuation of residents was announced. To date, open burning has been eliminated.

The fire has spread to the 11th floor and apartments are burning out. As follows from the published videos, the residents of the house are standing next to the building. The fire damaged the attic floors in half of the building. Firefighters rescued 12 people and evacuated 440. There was one casualty. The evacuated residents of the house that previously caught fire are currently located in temporary accommodation centers.

As reported by the Investigative Directorate for the Krasnodar Territory, on behalf of the head of the investigation department in Anapa, a criminal case was opened due to a fire in a multi-storey residential building.

It also turned out that the 11-story building that caught fire in Anapa was a self-built building.