Bogomaz: a resident of Trubchevsk, Bryansk region, was injured after an attack by a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A resident of the city of Trubchevsk, Bryansk region, was slightly injured after an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), about this in Telegram– the governor of the Russian border region Alexander Bogomaz reported to the channel.

“As a result of the attack on civilians, one resident was slightly injured. He is receiving all the necessary medical care,” he noted.

According to the governor, as a result of the explosive device being dropped, the glazing and roof of one of the administrative buildings was partially damaged. Emergency and operational services are on site.

Earlier on September 30, Bogomaz reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the local village of Gorozhanka. The settlement is located in the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk region. According to the head of the region, there were no casualties, but three residential buildings were partially damaged.