Resident Evil Village, the latest installment in the horror saga, has been a huge success for Capcom. Having sold more than 3 million units during its first week, the Japanese company confirmed that it has had a very good start in its sales.

Perhaps due to this very success, the game seems to have developed a relatively active community of modders. There are all kinds of them, although the most common ones are in charge of substituting character models for different ones. Special mention for a mod that replaces enemies with Teletubbies characters, seriously, look it up. In the case that we bring you today, A Resident Evil Village mod enlarges Lady Dimitrescu’s hat every time you look at her.

Capcom tells in a video the problems in the development of Resident Evil Village and how they were solved

The mod, created by the Youtube user Kallialee, is responsible for growing the hat of the favorite vampire in the entire network every time the player looks at it, being able to reach totally absurd magnitudes. The video that we bring you, recorded by the author of the mod, shows the impressive size it can reach.

A Resident Evil Village mod enlarges Lady Dimitrescu’s hat every time you look at her

We hope that this curious mod has been interesting for you. If you are interested in trying it, you should know that as usual with all mods, it can only be applied in the PC version of the game. Resident Evil Village is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

Microsoft Xbox Electric Volt Controller Custom Mapping: Master the controller by customizing button mapping. * Plus, plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headphone jack.

Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth Technology: Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology for wireless gaming on compatible consoles, Windows 10 PCs, Android phones, and tablets. *

In Focus: Hit your targets with a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and rear, and enjoy a new hybrid crosshead for a more precise, yet just as familiar experience.

Last updated on 2021-04-30. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.