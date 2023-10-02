The Criminal Investigation Department at the Sharjah Police General Command arrested an Asian person accused of murder within 36 hours of the report being sent to the Operations Room.

In detail; A report was received from the Operations Room last Saturday evening, about the presence of a deceased person lying on the ground in one of the industrial areas in the emirate. Accordingly, security patrols and other concerned authorities moved to the site, as it was found that the victim had been stabbed with a sharp object that led to his immediate death.

The criminal investigation agencies began their search, investigation and reasoning operations to determine the identity of the victim and the perpetrator, and in less than 12 hours the identity of the perpetrator was identified, who was found to be in violation of the law on the entry and residence of foreigners, and in a controlled ambush in coordination with the security services of the Dubai Police General Command, he was arrested. When he was asked, he confessed to committing the crime, and legal measures are being taken to refer him to justice.

Sharjah Police stressed that protecting individuals is at the top of its priorities, pointing out that the security of citizens and residents is considered a red line that cannot be compromised or crossed in any way, as it spares no effort in arresting anyone who dares to violate the law and commit a crime. Crimes of any kind.