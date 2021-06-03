Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

An Egyptian water expert explained what it means to raise the middle path of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, explaining that this step is a prelude to the second filling of the dam, which is being built on the Blue Nile.

Professor of Water Resources and Geology, Dr. Abbas Sharaki, explained that there is a remarkable development in the middle corridor of the Renaissance Dam, adding that some recently published pictures from the dam site showed the height of the middle corridor by about 4 meters, and the size of the dam lake is still fixed at 5 billion cubic meters, as the amount of rainwater (50 million cubic meters in May) is approximately equivalent to the discharge from the two upper gates.

The water expert expected the lake’s volume to gradually increase over the coming weeks, with an increase in rainfall that reached 200 million cubic meters per day by the end of this month, and an increase in the lake’s stockpile by about half a billion cubic meters, and about 6 billion cubic meters during July.

He stressed that if the entire middle corridor is raised by 30 meters at a level of 595 meters above sea level, another 7 billion cubic meters will be reserved until mid-August, after which the middle corridor will be flooded, as happened last year, so that the entire flood will pass from this date to Sudan and Egypt , in addition to the water that will pass from the two turbines if they are operational in August.

The Egyptian water professor pointed out that Ethiopia is racing against time to raise the middle passage by 30 meters until it reaches a storage of 13.5 billion cubic meters, in addition to the five billion stored from last year, bringing the total storage to 18.5 billion cubic meters, adding that it is expected that another 3 billion cubic meters will be lost as a result. Evaporation and leakage in voids and cracks.

Sharaki believed that Ethiopia may not be able to fully elevate the middle corridor, and the closest to it is only about 15 meters high, with a storage capacity of about 7 instead of 13.5 billion cubic meters.

The Egyptian expert stated that the United States of America, through its envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, and his recent moves may lead to results about reaching a binding legal agreement on the Renaissance Dam.

Egypt and Sudan demand a binding legal agreement on the Renaissance Dam and their rejection of any unilateral measures on filling and operating the dam, while Ethiopia affirms its right to build the dam and that it will not harm the downstream countries.

And since last April, the Renaissance Dam negotiations have stopped since the Kinshasa round in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which did not achieve any results in the crisis.