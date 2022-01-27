Associate Researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi and a member of the international team of astronomers, Benjamin Davis, has taken a new step in the field of understanding the evolution of galaxies, revealing a hidden story among the stars, in collaboration with Professor Roberto Soria of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The research team used the techniques of observing visible light and X-rays to identify how a central black hole arises in spiral galaxies, which has remained a secret that has baffled scientists for a long time, as the two scientists discovered traces of what could have been a spherical galaxy in the past, which fell into a spiral galaxy to result in what is believed It is a medium-sized black hole.

These facts lead to a cosmological theory, with an undisputed similarity to the author of the new paper, Professor Alistair Graham of the Swinburne Center for Astrophysics and Supercomputing and an instructor on the Swinburne Center for Astronomy website.

Galaxies are gravitationally linked to each other. The body of a smaller galaxy can vanish over time, but its core is not affected when it is attracted by the gravitational field of a larger galaxy and unites with it. The heart of the galaxy under study consists of clusters of millions of stars, which researchers monitored using the Hubble Space Telescope near the center of the spiral galaxy NGC 4424.

Astronomers gave the star cluster an informal name, Nikholi, which was inspired by the word the Sumi tribe in the Indian state of Nagaland used to describe the harvest period in which the descendants of the headhunters celebrate and wish for a bountiful harvest. The name comes from the scientists’ reference to space by the name of the field, and because their discovery focuses on how to harvest a smaller galaxy.

It is known that NGC 4424 shows signs of activity from a previous merger event, but the team discovered the remains of the central star cluster of a galaxy swallowed by a black hole. Professor Graham reported a twisting of the larger galaxy’s shape, and observed star formation less than 500 million years ago. He added: “We can liken this event to a star-studded party to announce an upcoming galactic wedding. This discovery appears to be very important for understanding the co-evolution of galaxies and black holes.”

Professor Roberto Soria said that data obtained by the Chandra X-ray Observatory indicate the presence of a high-energy X-ray source within the extended group of stars shown in the Hubble image: “It is possible that we are seeing activity from the region around the black hole located 1,300 light-years away. From the center of NGC 4424.

Although this active black hole is 50 million light-years away from us, its X-ray emissions reach the entire planet every 80 seconds.

The team estimates the mass of the black hole at 70,000 times the mass of our sun, which increases the possibility that it is home to many lost “medium-mass” black holes with masses greater than the mass of the sun and smaller than supermassive black holes known to settle in the centers of huge galaxies, such as the famous first image of a hole Black captured by the Event Horizon Network of Telescopes.

This mass is equal to the amount expected in the center of NGC 4424. In turn, Ben Davis, an assistant researcher at New York University Abu Dhabi, said: “It is possible that we are witnessing a mechanism for supplying spiral galaxies with black holes.”



