A research team from the National Center for Water and Energy at the United Arab Emirates University, in cooperation with a research team from the Fujairah Research Center and the Fujairah Environment Authority, conducted some studies related to water resources and their evaluation in the Emirate of Fujairah within the framework of the “Water Security of the UAE 2036” strategy, which aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access To water during natural conditions and extreme emergency conditions, in accordance with the laws of the state and the specifications of the World Health Organization, and contributes to the prosperity and prosperity of society and the sustainability of the growth of the national economy.

The team conducted field visits to about 215 wells and field sites, and it is expected that these studies and research will result in a complete assessment of the water resources in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Director of the Environment Agency for Fujairah, Asila Al Mualla, stated that the studies being conducted by the Fujairah Research Center in cooperation with the research team from the National Center for Water and Energy at UAE University are in line with the strategic plan of the Emirate of Fujairah, which aims to preserve water resources and develop a sustainable environment.

For his part, the Director of the Fujairah Research Center, Dr. Fouad Al-Amghari, stressed the importance of this program to train young professionals in the Emirate of Fujairah in the field of water and energy, and harness them in scientific and research studies in order to reach the best solutions that contribute to the sustainability of water resources and the preservation of the environment.

Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at the United Arab Emirates University, said that the United Arab Emirates University pays great attention to research activities for the sustainability of water resources in the country and in the region, so the university is supporting this research project that is being carried out by the National Center for Water and Energy and funded by the Fujairah Center. for research.

He pointed out that the university identified water as a strategic research priority for the strategic plan 2023-2026. It works to enable scientific research to contribute to development through infrastructure and various funding programs. Research programs are linked to academic programs, in order to enhance research outputs and link them to societal needs.

The center of the United Arab Emirates University provides scientific and applied research and studies that assess environmental impact, in addition to consulting in the areas of sustainability of water and energy resources.

The center aims to evaluate and support information related to water and energy in the country, in partnership with government institutions and national and local bodies, by analyzing information and statistics and conducting scientific research, to enhance the decision-making process and to achieve the sustainability of water and energy resources in the country.