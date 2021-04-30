“This is one of the worst disasters Israel has suffered.” This was summed up by Dov Maisel, COO of United Hatzalah, one of the main emergency services made up of volunteers, describing the tragic scene left by the stampede in the Mount Meron, where dozens of people died and hundreds were injured.

Hours of tension and anguish were lived on the iconic Mount Merón, where thousands of people had gathered to commemorate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer without thinking that everything was going to end in the worst way.

“We just saw one of the worst disasters of Israel. A terrible mess of people who came to celebrate Lag Ba’Omer and sadly were literally crushed to death ”, Expressed Maisel, in statements that the news portal reported Arutz sheva.

Maisel confirmed that “many people were injured and killed here.”

“The volunteers behind us are meeting for immediate consultation with the psychotrauma due to the fact that they were exposed to very difficult visions that we have not seen here since the worst days, of the terrorist waves at the beginning of the 2000s ”, concluded Maisel, broken by the tragedy.