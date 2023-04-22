Can we consider that the telephone is about to die, despite the fact that we are surrounded by people who constantly look at their mobile screens? The Argentine writer Martín Kohan (Herralde Novel Prize in 2007 with moral sciences) affirms that it is, because the use for which Antonio Meucci’s invention was conceived, which Graham Bell astutely patented in 1876, is disappearing: that of talking at a distance, something that is found in the essence of the word telephone.

More information

The fact that Kohan has portrayed the moment when telephone chatting is still practiced, even though it is about to disappear, turns the text into a kind of farewell that provides it with very effective tension. The most significant thing that the author reveals to us in this brief but comprehensive essay is that we are witnessing the constitution of a new subject, and he links it to an observation by sociologist and critic Georg Simmel about the invention of the tram: “For the first time In human history it happened that two people who were not going to talk to each other looked at each other for a long time. A new means of transport enabled, in and of itself, a new subject and a new look, an unprecedented way of connecting with others”.

Something similar happened to those who had to learn to use the telephone when it was introduced in homes —Proust was one of them, and he gives an account of this new use in In Search of Lost Time— and they had to leave behind other uses and customs thanks to the invention, almost nicknamed “advent” of that new apparatus. Other technological artifacts of recent death, such as the video player and recorder or the computer diskette, have been the object of gag great like the ones we could see in Muchachada Nui, in which both objects chat at a bar about the old days, but they have not marked our lives as much as the telephone has.

Divided into 87 fragments, many of them true micro-essays, the book takes a multi-stop tour of the recent history of the telephone. There they appear from the public cabins, practically extinct today, to the erotic lines, which raised the price of the invoices of some stratospherically in the nineties. Kohan also devotes attention to telephone directories, in which our names and addresses were displayed within the reach of anyone who wanted to call us, and also the facet of the telephone as a show, which he includes from the work the human voice, by Cocteau, on which Almodóvar was based for his short film of the same title in 2020, to the humor related to telephony, with Gila and his characteristic phrase: “Is he the enemy? Let him wear ”, as one of the stars of the genre.

In an essay dedicated to the telephone, it seems coherent that the voice is the main sub-theme, and in this area Kohan dialogues with thinkers such as Jean-Luc Nancy or the Slovenian Mladen Dolar, author of the essay One voice and nothing else (Manantial, 2007), dedicated to this ephemeral and incorporeal presence that is located “between bodies and language”.

But talking about the telephone is above all talking about absences and presences, because the disturbing thing about realizing that a voice that we don’t see “the rest” is talking to us is a matter of a fantastical nature. “A telephone must always mean the possibility that someone else exists”, we read in Kohan’s essay, and with this in mind we let ourselves be guided by its author to explore the encounters and disagreements that have occurred in the lives of everyone through through the device. Like the best Perec, who analyzes and catalogs the infraordinary, Kohan leads us to focus on gestures, scenes and habits that we already had half buried in our minds; among others, that of listening to the messages on the answering machine that was carried out as soon as he entered the house and that brought with it a certain expectation before that “sound collage of telephone messages”, in the words of the author.

The telephone conversation, like any relationship between humans, is not exempt from power dynamics. Kohan, in the section titled Microphysics of telephone power, extracts gold from this verbal tango between two people, in which the caller has, in a symbolic way, the power to cut off communication. Phone jokes, brought to the show by comedians such as Doctor Tangalanga in Argentina (to whom director Mateo Bendesky dedicated his feature film The Tangalanga method in 2022), they would represent the epitome of the power of the person who dialed the number over their interlocutor, who was kept on the line despite the fact that the latter had already discovered the humorous scam implicit in the call.

Current Argentine writers affirm that they write short books because their production conditions are arduous, since the country’s prolonged economic crises are their daily bread. Whether this book is short for that reason, I don’t know, but in its conciseness it manages to hit the bull’s-eye. Upon finishing reading its 126 pages, we will be surprised to notice how the telephone, in its most oral aspect, has shaped our lives for decades, judging by the large number of human practices and anecdotes linked to it and analyzed here by Kohan. The 20th century was the reign of the telephone conversation and this essay gives a good account of it.

Author: Martin Kohan. Editorial: Godot, 2023. Format: soft cover (126 pages. 14.90 euros) and e-book (6.64 euros).

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.