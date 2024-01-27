In St. Petersburg, on the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the blockade of the city from the Wehrmacht troops, a requiem concert was held in memory of those who endured 900 days of courage. Izvestia correspondent Viktor Sineok reported this on January 27.

He said that in the middle of the concert, Russian President Vladimir Putin came on stage. The people in the hall greeted him standing. At the same time, according to Sineoka, no one sat down until Putin finished his speech, in which he recalled who and why tried to destroy Leningrad and its inhabitants.

“Over a million people died from the city and the disease in the city. These are mainly elderly people, women, and children. This number is difficult to comprehend and imagine, but this is only part of the atrocities that the Nazis unleashed on our people, and those who swore allegiance to them, served them, and became accomplices in the cleansing of the so-called living space for the so-called superior race. A minute of silence is announced,” the Russian leader said.

At the concert itself, works by Leningrad composers whose lives were connected with the blockade were performed. In addition, artists whose relatives were affected by these events performed.

The decorations of the hall were real cars from the Great Patriotic War, restored in every detail. Concert director Victor Kamer expressed regret that he was unable to get a real train.

Earlier that day, at the exhibition-forum “Russia”, a small copy of the Palace Bridge was recreated for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the siege. According to the chairman of the archive committee of St. Petersburg, Pyotr Tishchenko, bridges in besieged Leningrad played the role of “arteries” through which the city was able to communicate.

Also on this day, Putin said that the crimes of Hitler’s accomplices have no statute of limitations, and the blockade of Leningrad was unprecedented in cruelty and cynicism. He also added that all crimes committed by the Nazis during the Second World War against citizens of the USSR would be investigated.

In addition, Putin, together with his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko, opened a memorial in memory of the victims of the Nazi genocide during the Great Patriotic War, erected on the territory of the Gatchina district of the Leningrad region on the initiative of the Russian Military Historical and Russian Historical Societies. During the Second World War, prisoner of war camps and donor concentration camps for Soviet children were located on this site.

The siege of Leningrad lasted 872 days from September 8, 1941 and claimed the lives of more than 1 million people. It was possible to break through the Nazi ring around the city on the sixth attempt thanks to Operation Iskra. The only way to deliver food to the besieged city was the Road of Life, laid on the ice of Ladoga. On January 27, 1944, the blockade was lifted.