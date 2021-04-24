Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council submitted a request to the Council of Ministers to discuss a number of general issues, including the issue of the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding drug control and the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency, in addition to the issue of government policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services, with the aim of discussing them and preparing parliamentary reports on them, in preparation for To put forward recommendations in a plenary session held in the presence of government representatives.

According to the message of the Federal National Council, members of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee confirmed the existence of the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior based on scientific foundations to confront crimes of all kinds to secure aspects of the comprehensive renaissance in the country.

The members pointed out that there are challenges related to limiting the spread of drugs and the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency in light of internal and external variables, especially that such crimes cannot be separated between the role of the Ministry of Interior, the role of the family, educational, cultural and media institutions, and other federal and local institutions.

The parliamentary message clarified the danger of drug spread and juvenile delinquency, as it negatively affects the state’s achievement of its future strategic goals, considering that juveniles are the youth of the near future on whom the state relies in achieving aspects of its development and revival, in addition to the fact that drugs are a serious moral scourge that entails many behaviors. Negativity destroying the security and stability of society.

The request of the Federal National Council included defining 3 axes to discuss the issue, namely, the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to combat the spread of drugs, the role of the Ministry of Interior in protecting juveniles and the legislation regulating this, in addition to coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the federal and local authorities concerned in drug control and juvenile protection.

For its part, the Federal National Council submitted another request to discuss the issue of the government’s policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services. In a letter requesting the discussion, the members of the Council indicated that the government is making great efforts to meet the increasing needs of electricity and water services due to the urban and economic development in the country and the accompanying population increase. However, meeting the current and future needs of electricity and water services, managing the strategic water reserve file in the country, and coordinating between the concerned authorities, constitutes a challenge to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of this sector, and that it meets the needs and aspirations of citizens.