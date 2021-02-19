Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Ismail Matar, Al Wahda striker, led his team to a 3-0 victory over Khor Fakkan today at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, within the 17th round of the Arabian Gulf League, to raise Al Wehdah to 27 points, while Khor Fakkan stuck at 15 points.

Sama’a scored his two penalty goals in the 23rd and 84th minutes of the match. The first was counted after Khamis Al Hammadi paid Khalil Ibrahim inside the penalty area, while the second was counted in favor of Tim, who won against Walid Serraj and after interference from video technology to calculate the case.

The double is the first for “Samah” this season, as he had previously visited Khorfakkan in the first leg, while raising his score to 5 goals, and the third goal came through substitute Tahnoun Al Zaabi. Who sent a ball from outside the penalty area that landed at Khorfakkan in the 92nd minute, and the goal is the player’s second this season.

The victory is the second consecutive victory for Al-Wehda in the face of its opponent in the era of professionalism, after they met 3 times, as a draw (2-2) imposed itself on the only confrontation last season, which was “canceled”, while Al-Wehda won the round this season (2-1).

As a result, Al Wahda returns to victories after two draws in the last two games, while Jarrah Khorfakkan is deepening in 11th place in the league table.

