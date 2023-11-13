Scott said on the American Fox News channel: “I love America today more than I loved it on May 22, but when I return to Iowa, I will not be a candidate for president. I will suspend my campaign.”

“I think the voters, who are the most privileged people on the planet, were really clear in saying to me: ‘Not now, Tim,'” he added.

The next US presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November 2024.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and others are competing for the Republican nomination.

Joe Biden announced in April that he intends to run for re-election from the Democratic Party.