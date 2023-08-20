Prominent US Senator Bill Cassidy, today, Sunday, called on former President Donald Trump to withdraw from the race for the Republican nomination for the presidential elections scheduled for next year.

Cassidy added that Trump would not be able to win any general election over Democratic President Joe Biden.

Cassidy is one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in the former president’s second impeachment in 2021. He called the federal documents case against Trump “almost a knockout blow” and warned that voters would not choose a convicted felony as their president.

Asked if Trump should withdraw from the presidential race, Cassidy told CNN, “I think so. But it’s obviously up to him. I mean, you’re just asking my opinion. But looking at the polls The opinion now is that he will lose to Joe Biden.”

“We may have a candidate for president who has been convicted of a crime. I don’t think Americans will vote for someone who has been convicted,” he added.

Trump, in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll this month, won 47 percent of the Republican vote across the United States, while support for his challenger Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fell six percentage points from last July to just 13 percent. Support for any of the other candidates did not reach ten percent in this poll.