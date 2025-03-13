A Republican deputy calls a trans companion “lord” and forces to suspend the session: “You have no decency”

The tension in American politics grows, and it is not a way of speaking. In this case, the transphobia has sneaked into fully among the Republicans, and has led one of its deputies to refer to male – repeatedly – a trans Democratic companion, refusing to speak to female even though they caught his attention for it.

This is the representative by Texas Keith Self, president of the Foreign Affairs on Europe in the Chamber, which on Tuesday presented the Democratic deputy for Delaware Sarah McBride with a “Mister“–Which is translated by” Lord “or” Don ” – during a Commission meeting.

When McBride took the floor, visibly counter, he went to Self with a “thank you, lady president” in response.

However, while she began to speak, another member of the subcommittee, Democrat Bill Keating, interrupted her to complain about the treatment of the Republican. “Mr. President, could you repeat your presentation, please?” To which the Republican replied arguing that he was following “the standards of the camera.”

“Don’t you have decency? Is out of place “

Bill Keating then stirred: “What are those standards?” “Can you repeat what you have said, and present correctly to a representative chosen by the United States of America, please?” The Democrat insisted.

And Keith Self spoke again of the deputy in Male: “Mister McBride.”

“This is out of place,” complained again, the Democrat Keating. “You don’t have decency?” He continued: “This is not decent. We will not continue unless you present this deputy elected in the proper way. ”

Before his own refusal, Self lifted the session and announced that it was “postponed.”

Deputy Sarah McBride, who precisely became last November The first trans person to get to the United States Congresshe has published a tweet about what happened.

“Regardless of how some colleagues treat me, nothing decreases my admiration and gratitude to represent Delaware in Congress. It is a true honor and a privilege for a lifetime. I simply want to work and try to make this world a better place, ”McBride has written.