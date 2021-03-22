New York Republican Rep. Tom Reed, in December 2020. Rod Lamkey – Cnp / Europa Press

Republican Tom Reed, one of the members of Congress who has been demanding the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo most insistently for numerous allegations of sexual harassment, has announced that he will resign from reelection in 2022 after being indicted by a woman having gone overboard with her in 2017, when the politician began treatment to overcome his alcoholism.

On Friday, Nicolette Davis, who then worked for an insurance company and now serves in the Army, told the newspaper The Washington Post how intoxicated Reed stroked her back and thigh and unzipped her bra at a restaurant in Minneapolis in 2017.

Unlike Cuomo, who has reiterated that he has no intention of resigning, Reed, a representative for New York State and once seen as a possible Republican alternative to the Democratic governor, fully assumed the facts after having described at first as The woman’s account was “incorrect”, and she atoned for her guilt through a statement. “My behavior caused him pain, it was disrespectful and it was unprofessional. I was wrong, I’m sorry and I take full responsibility, ”Reed said.

The 49-year-old politician recalled his struggle to overcome alcohol dependence as a mitigating factor, not an “excuse”, for his behavior. “This happened at a time in my life when I was struggling. When starting treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over [la dependencia de] the alcohol. I am about to complete four years of that personal recovery journey, “explained the congressman, who asked” humble apologies “to Davis and also to his wife and children.

In her account to the newspaper, the woman said that that day she sent a text message to a colleague asking for “help” because “a drunk congressman” was “rubbing her back.” According to account, Reed was separated and removed from the premises by one of the people who was at the table with them.

Reed was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and has since built a reputation as a moderate Republican, willing to work with Democrats in some fields.

On one side and the other of the ideological spectrum, the expansive wave of the MeToo movement continues to splash politicians, who, between the public bonfire and the public atonement for their actions, react very differently to accusations about events that occurred years ago, and after complaints generally formulated in the media or social networks. Cuomo himself, in the eye of the hurricane after being accused by seven women, has admitted that his behavior could be misinterpreted, in an implicit mea culpa that he has not managed to silence the chorus of voices calling for his resignation. According to the latest poll, released this Monday, 44% of Democrats in the US believe that he should resign.

Before the scandal of the alleged sexual harassment broke out – and another one for falsifying the number of deaths from covid-19 in the state’s nursing homes – Cuomo, in his third consecutive term, had the intention of running for reelection as governor in the November 2022 elections, but his fall from grace makes it difficult to predict his final decision. Both scandals are being investigated by the courts.

