The elected representative George Santos, in the official photo of the website of the US Congress. US CONGRESS (US CONGRESS)

Republican George Santos, newly elected to the House of Representatives from New York, has admitted fabricating details of his education and work experience during the November 8 midterm election campaign. Santos is one of four Republicans who caused a surprise in New York, a traditionally Democratic state, and who helped the majority of the House change hands in favor of his party.

Santos admitted the fabrications in an interview on Monday with the sensationalist New York Postafter the daily The New York Times reveal that the congressman had lied about his resume and that he did not have the college degree he claimed to have. The neophyte congressman claimed during the campaign that he was a graduate of New York University and that he had worked at Wall Street financial giants such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He also said that he had a family real estate portfolio of 13 properties; on Monday he acknowledged not owning any.

Nothing was true, and that, in a country where Protestant puritanism has left an indelible mark, is theoretically unforgivable for anyone, but much more so in the career of a politician; remember the impeachment President Bill Clinton for lying about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky. However, the party will keep him in its ranks and sitting on the seat of the House, according to what Republican sources announced on Monday.

According to the portal The HillSantos admitted that he did not graduate from the aforementioned university, which is public, “nor from any institution of higher education.” In his statements to postSantos also said he “never worked directly” with any of the Wall Street firms and vowed to be “more clear about it” in the future, attributing the confession, or mistake, to “bad choice of words.” what their political adversaries translate directly as lies. In another interview, he defended himself against “embellishing” his resume by saying that he is not a criminal for that reason and that he has done “a lot of good in his career,” without specifying what kind of career he is referring to. Santos is 34 years old and is now making his debut in Congress.

Santos’s inventiveness was not limited to fattening the resume, but was extended to facts of his family history that theoretically could not be proven, such as that his mother’s parents were Ukrainian Jews who fled the Holocaust and were refugees in Brazil. The civil records obtained by The New York Times show that their maternal grandparents were born in Brazil and did not have Ukrainian and/or Jewish ancestors. The Jewish community’s vote is one of the most coveted by New York politicians, both Democrats and Republicans.

“My sins consist solely of embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” the Republican declared. New York Post, insisting that the controversy will not prevent “a good legislative performance.” “I will be effective. I will do well, ”he stressed. From the Democratic Party, however, they have already requested his resignation, alleging voter fraud, and requested an investigation into the financing of his campaign. “Republican Congressman-elect George Santos, who has admitted to his outrageous lies, should resign. If he doesn’t, the GOP should call for a vote to oust him.” tweeted Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu. Neither one thing nor the other: the representative elected by Long Island (New York) will take the solemn oath as a congressman on January 3.

