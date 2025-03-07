A team of US researchers has launched The first phase 1 clinical trial with a new stem cell therapy. The study, which is being developed in 6 patients will use an innovative treatment approach for Parkinson’s disease in which a patient’s stem cells – autologous transplantation – are reprogrammed to replace dopaminergic cells in the brain damaged by the disease.

The six participants in phase 1 test will be monitored for 12 months or more to determine the security of the procedure and control the possible improvements in Parkinson’s disease. After the first 6 patients transplanted in the phase 1 study, the researchers of the Mass Hospital General Brigham They hope to expand and recruit more patients as part of the phase 2A study.

This novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease incorporates the use of stem cells derived from the patient’s own blood that have become induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSC). These cells are reprogrammed to become specific dopaminergic neurons of the mesencephalon ready for transplantation.

The autologous transplant approach, which consists in using a person’s own cells, avoids the need for immunosuppressive treatments, which are necessary when cells of other donors are used.









The cell replacement for Parkinson’s disease replaces dopaminergic neurons lost by degeneration and can restore the dopaminergic function in the brain, which provides a completely new treatment modality compared to currently available treatments.

“It is very rewarding to see how this new method of replacement of dopaminergic neurons with cells of patients transformed into cells, from the most basic scientific advances in our laboratory to its clinical application for patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease, pays fruit,” he says OLE ISACSONgive Harvard University Faculty and Mass General Brigham Hospital, pioneer in cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

New paradigm

“We believe that this approach can open a new treatment paradigm and lead to the development of many additional cell therapies to restore damaged brain systems and replace degenerate brain cells in other diseases,” he adds ..

In 2015, the Isacson and Penny Hallett team provided the first evidence of security and long -term benefits of autologous stem cell therapy in a non -human animal model of highly relevant Parkinson’s disease.