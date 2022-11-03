The Dubai Criminal Court convicted an (Arab) delegate who seized 8000 dirhams from a person, after deluding him of his ability to obtain residency for his daughter, and lift the travel ban on his wife. the victim.

In detail, the Public Prosecution in Dubai has charged an (Arab) delegate with embezzlement of 8000 dirhams from a person of the same nationality, pointing out that he made the forbidden a way to earn, and betrayed the trust and trust entrusted to him by the victim, who handed him the amount to do work for his account, but he seized the The money, and part of it was transferred to the second defendant, who was charged with possession of money obtained from the crime of breach of trust.

And it was established in the arrest report and police inference that the victim reported being defrauded by the first accused, who met him in a barber shop, and told him that he could obtain a residence permit for his daughter, and lift a travel ban on his wife, in return for 8000 dirhams, pointing out that he transferred the amount to him in installments And he waited for the task they had agreed upon to be carried out, but he did not abide by it.

The victim said that he went to the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, to ensure that the accused complied with the agreement concluded between them, but discovered that he had not issued a residence permit to his daughter, or lifted the travel ban, so he contacted the accused, who requested an additional time to implement the required, but asked him to return the money he paid him The accused kept procrastinating and refused to return the money to him, and by checking the accused in the criminal system, it was found that he had a precedent.

By questioning the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution and the seizure report, he denied the accusation against him, pointing out that he works as a representative to complete the transactions and that he agreed with the victim to carry out transactions related to him, and he committed to implementing the required and has evidence of that.

While the second defendant stated that he had friendship with the first defendant, and that the latter asked him to provide him with his account number in order to receive a sum of money from him due to a problem in his account, so he agreed and transferred 2000 dirhams to his account, and did not ask him about the source of this money.

In the ruling, the court stated that it was satisfied with the evidence in the incident against the first accused who had betrayed the trust and trust, and seized the victim’s money for his account, inflicting damage to the latter, based on his acknowledgment of receiving the funds to perform a service, but he did not provide evidence that he had performed this service.

She pointed out that it was proven that 2,000 dirhams had been transferred to the account of the second accused, who had not been sure of the source or legality of those funds, and imposed a fine of 13,000 dirhams for the delegate, and 2,000 dirhams for the second accused.