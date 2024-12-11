The Sevilla delegation, with its president, Del Nido Carrasco, at the head, at the Macarena Hospital

José María Del Nido Carrasco, Pablo Blanco, Gudelj, Nyland, Marcao, Lukebakio, Lucía Moral, Corrales, Raquel Morcillo and Padilla went to the children’s floor to deliver gifts to the children



12/11/2024



A representation of Sevilla FC visited the children’s ward of the Virgin Macarena Hospital. In this way, the club wanted the children who are admitted to this center to be able to share some endearing moments with some of their idols now that the Christmas festivities are approaching.

The president of the club, José María Del Nido Carrascoled the Sevilla delegation in which the footballers of the men’s first team were also present. Dodi Lukebakio, Orjan Nyland, Marcao and Nemanja Gudelj in addition to the footballers of the women’s first team Lucía Moral, Corrales, Raquel Morcillo and Padilla. Likewise, Pablo Blanco, club ambassador, was also part of the expedition.

The club representatives gave gifts to the little ones after the training that took place this morning at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city.