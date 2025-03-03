This Monday, In everyone’s lips He has lived one of the most emotional moments of the day. Everything has happened when the morning has carried out a live connection with the port of Navacerrada, in Madrid, where the Tatiana Márquez reporter.

The journalist has returned to the morning of Cuatro to report the drop in temperatures in the Madrid mountains and, after this, Nacho Abad has sent a message For her.

“Five months ago, Tatiana Márquez was diagnosed with a disease. I hope you are already wonderful and I want you to never miss again“said the presenter of the Mediaset program.

Given this, very excited, the reporter has been very grateful: “I was very nervous with this direct because I have not worked for five months. I have had breast cancer, I am 30 years old, but it touches you and you have to fight“

“Thanks for the support of the whole family of In everyone’s lipsyou have taken care of me, You have facilitated everything and thanks for giving me love From the first day to the last, “said Tatiana Márquez.