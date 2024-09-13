27% of the laws approved in 2022 (20 out of 74) were royal decrees, an instrument provided for in the Constitution for situations of “extraordinary and urgent need” and which is directly approved by the Government – ​​although then, once in force, it has to be ratified by Congress. Last year, the proportion had already risen to 32% (8 out of 25). A report by the Hay Derecho Foundation presented this Friday draws attention to this data which, according to the authors of the study, certifies a “growing irrelevance” of Parliament, “eclipsed by the Government” in its main function, which is legislative.

The “normalization of decree-laws as an ordinary source of regulation” implies the “degradation of the legislative process itself,” says the report, which focuses on other situations that it considers “democratic anomalies,” such as “the shadow of politicization” that looms over the appointments of the judicial and fiscal elite or the increase in political profiles in the Constitutional Court.

The 2024 State of Law Report is the second of its kind produced by the Hay Derecho Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes institutional regeneration and the defense of the rule of law against corruption. The document, which aims to measure the health of Spanish democracy with data, includes figures for 2022 and 2023, although it includes some references to more recent events, such as the agreement to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and the election of Isabel Perelló as president, the first woman to hold this position. The text focuses almost exclusively on the “pathologies” of the system, which it attributes in part to the climate of “institutional stress” directly related to political polarization and the politicization of institutions.

The document was presented at the European Parliament Office in Madrid during an event attended by Javier Zarzalejos, MEP for the PP and chairman of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, who said that there is a “slippage” among some countries, including Spain, towards practices that have “little to do” with what should be the embodiment of the rule of law. Zarzalejos focused on the “deterioration” of the separation of powers and the “degradation of the quality” of the legislative process, and regretted that, in his opinion, Spanish democracy is “increasingly less parliamentary”.

The abuse of the royal decree-law is one of the anomalies cited in the text in the case of the Legislative Branch. The report warns that this instrument “presents fewer guarantees of democratic participation and technical quality” than those provided for the drafting of ordinary and organic laws. In addition, the text points out, none of the decree-laws processed as bills in 2022 and 2023 have ended up being approved as law, so they remain in force in the form in which the Government conceived them.

The document also criticises the frequency with which bills (presented by parliamentary groups) are used to give way, in reality, to “hidden” bills (the exclusive route for government bills and which would have to go through more procedures and consultations); the “abuse” of the declaration of urgency or of a single reading in legislative procedures; the introduction of “heterogeneous” amendments in the final phase of the parliamentary procedure to speed up their approval; and, conversely, the freezing of the deadlines for amendments via indefinite extension.

In 2022, a total of 21 bills (out of 96) came from the parliamentary groups that made up the Government, according to data collected by the foundation. In 2023, the figure rises to 18 out of 95 bills. “In this way, the Government, even with the option of the bill, which is more protective, presents initiatives through the parliamentary groups that make up the Government, which makes it possible to avoid reports and consultations in the phase of preparing the draft text,” the report underlines.

According to the text, “there is a lack of planning and a surplus of unforeseenness” in legislative matters: more than 200 regulations approved in 2023 were not foreseen in the annual Regulatory Plans. The report also highlights that Spain is at the forefront of non-compliance with European legislative obligations. There are many breaches related to both the incorrect transposition or application of European directives (47) and the late incorporation of community obligations through Spanish laws (24).

The politicization of the Constitutional Court

In judicial matters, the report concludes that there is a shortage of judges (at least 350, according to the CGPJ), which places Spain as the fifth country with the fewest judges per inhabitant in the EU. The secretary general of the Hay Derecho Foundation, Elisa de la Nuez, in charge of presenting the report, has highlighted this: the data indicate that spending on justice is “inefficient”, because, although the budget increases, so does judicial congestion. The authors of the report also call for the appointment and dismissal of the State Attorney General to be separated from the term of office of the Government, for the autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to be strengthened by reforming its statute and for clear rules of evaluation and an objective scale of merits to be established for discretionary appointments of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Another element highlighted in the text is the increase in political affiliation of the judges of the Constitutional Court. When looking at historical data, the report points out that the number of constitutional judges with political ties, including those who have held positions at the proposal of parties, has grown significantly. According to the study, more than 60% of the current judges of the court of guarantees have had political ties, a proportion that has skyrocketed since 2017 (it was then 35%). “The perception of the independence of the body can also be undermined by the consolidation of the tendency observed in the report to vote for ideologically aligned blocks in politically sensitive cases,” says the text of the Hay Derecho Foundation.