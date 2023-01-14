The Intelligence services of the Security Secretariat of Brasilia warned of the risk of an assault against the Legislature, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court of Brazil two days before it occurred. The report was sent to the director of this department, the former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, who was arrested by the Police yesterday on his return from Florida, where he spent a few days on vacation with former President Jair Bolsonaro. In turn, a judge has decided to investigate the latter for his alleged relationship with the turbulent riots that occurred last Sunday. In this way, the judicial siege on the Bolsonaro political leadership is tightened, in addition to reinforcing the thesis that the assault was not spontaneous, but the result of careful planning to carry out a coup against the government of leftist Lula da Silva.

The espionage report, as revealed by the newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo, warns the Citizen Security headquarters led by Torres of the concentration of protesters in Brasilia with “the intention of carrying out acts of violence.” He adds that the crowd has “alarming” overtones, with thousands of people arriving from other parts of Brazil whose intention is to “besiege” the capital and trigger the “seizure of power” and the occupation of the institutions that “represent the three powers » that support democracy.

Intelligence forwarded the document to Anderson Torres on January 6, two days before the assault. However, far from designing a contingency plan, Brasilia’s security device was significantly reduced, as explained by the new Justice Minister, Flavio Dino, after the incidents. In addition to reducing the number of police officers in the Explanada de los Tres Poderes, where the institutional headquarters are located, regulations have also been lessened to limit the influx of people to the area.

The Supreme Court already ordered the arrest of Torres last Tuesday, considering that the assault required the “consent and even the effective participation of the competent authorities of public security and intelligence.” The espionage service, however, would try to prove that it did act to stop the coup.

The former director of Public Safety was with his family on vacation in Florida when the attack took place. The veteran politician, Minister of Justice in the previous cabinet and declared a Bolsonaro supporter, then announced that he would turn himself in before Justice and he did so yesterday morning when he arrived at the Brasilia airport on a flight from Miami. The Federal Police were waiting for him at the terminal.

In principle, Torres is accused of “omission of duty” and alleged “collusion” with the assailants. But everything could get worse. The Police have located in his house a proposed decree focused on reversing the result of the elections that gave Lula victory. The report was committed to invoking an article of the Constitution that, in his imagination, would have allowed Bolsonaro to continue to guarantee “social peace” until a special commission verified whether the electoral process had contained irregularities or was legal. However, Brazilian jurists assure that the validity of this strategy is null and its application would have been “unconstitutional”, although experts do not doubt that it would have fueled social conflict.

Former Minister Torres is, for the moment, the most relevant charge arrested. But Justice is now in the footsteps of Jair Bolsonaro himself. The Supreme Court has endorsed the request of the Attorney General’s Office to include the former president in the investigations under the presumption of acting as an intellectual author of the attempted coup.

Similar to Donald Trump, the far-right leader may have been betrayed by his penchant for making statements on social media. Prosecutors have presented as evidence a video dated January 10 in which Bolsonaro once again questions the October presidential elections. The ultra leader continues in Florida, although he has announced his intention to return to Brazil. His lawyer denies that he has any connection with the events in Brasilia and attributes the disturbances to the existence of “infiltrators.”

Half Brazil anticipated that there would be acts of vandalism with the aim of annulling the result of the elections. With a Parliament with a right-wing majority, with the threat of military friends of Bolsonaro and with half the country against him, the question that many ask is: will the leftist leader be able to govern him? Will he be able to carry out the reconstruction that he promised? Is the happy Brazil that Lula always dreams of possible?

With all this hubbub, the president seems to have achieved the unity of the majority of parties to defend democracy, but in Parliament he knows that the majority is right-wing. However, there is the idea that the attempted coup accentuated Bolsonaro’s isolation and that Lula has become stronger with the support of rulers and the international community. Another voice that sees the future of the Executive with optimism is that of Mark Mabius, one of the most qualified managers in the industry to invest in emerging markets. In an interview with ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, he points out that “the war on terror can unite Brazilians around Lula” and assures that society’s reaction is positive and attractive to investors.