Rich countries have “likely” fulfilled their promise to secure US$100 billion annually in climate financing for the poorest countries in 2022, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is tasked with auditing official figures regarding pledges to help developing countries finance their energy transition and enhance their ability to withstand the repercussions of accelerating climate change.

In 2009, rich countries pledged to reach the threshold of $100 billion annually in financing these climate priorities by 2020.

According to the latest available figures, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that rich countries reached a total of 89.6 billion US dollars for the year 2021.

Matthias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, said in the introduction to the new report that “based on preliminary data that has not yet been verified, it is likely that the target has been achieved” for the year 2022.

Ani Dasgupta, head of the American research group World Resources Institute, welcomed this “good news,” considering that it “will help rebuild confidence between developed and developing countries.”

Rich countries, the main contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, pledged in 2009, under the supervision of the United Nations, to raise their annual climate aid to $100 billion by 2020.

This aid would allow poor countries to finance the energy transition or adapt to climate change, such as building dams to protect coastlines and help farmers better resist floods or drought.

Corman pointed out that experts estimate that developing countries will need to spend about one trillion US dollars annually by 2025 on climate investments, and that spending will increase to about 2.4 trillion dollars annually between 2026 and 2030.

“Although public financing can only contribute a share of these broad needs,” he added, international donors will have a key role in helping to boost overall financing.

Many developing economies, which bear the least responsibility for global warming greenhouse gases, are among the most vulnerable to the costly and devastating consequences of worsening weather and rising sea levels.