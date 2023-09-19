The report issued by the British National Bureau of Statistics stated:
- There are 13,924 centenarians in England and Wales according to the census conducted in March 2021, which constitutes 0.2 percent of the total population.
- According to the report, the number of centenarians has increased, as their number was 11,186 centenarians in 2011.
- The census published in 1921 concluded that the number of centenarians was only 110.
- As of 2021, 11,288 old women and 2,636 old men lived in England and Wales, representing 23 male centenarians for every 100 female centenarians.
- The census revealed that centenarians lived much longer than expected when they were born. For example, a boy born in 1921 was expected to live for about 61 years, and a girl lived for about 68 years.
- The ages of centenarians in England and Wales range from 100 to 112 years, but 90 percent of them are between 100 and 103 years.
- 95.8 percent of all centenarians living in England and Wales identified as “white,” with the remainder falling into the categories of Asian, British Asian, Welsh Asian, black, British Black, Caribbean, and African.
- Most centenarians in the 2021 census, 91.8 percent, were born in the United Kingdom.
- Two in five centenarians live alone, and one in five live in homes with others.
- Seven out of ten centenarians have some kind of disability, but a quarter of centenarians said they were in good health.
