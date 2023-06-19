A UN report confirmed that the armed group accused of committing a massacre in a school in Uganda received funding from the terrorist organization ISIS.

At least 41 people were killed in the massacre.

The movement, which is accused of carrying out an attack last Friday in the town of “Mbundwe” in western Uganda, is also accused of killing thousands of civilians in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In a report to be released this week, United Nations experts on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reveal the nebulous financial links between the group and the extremist group ISIS.

The report said that the extremist group ISIS “provided financial support” to that group.

The ADF has historically been associated with mostly Muslim Ugandan rebels opposed to President Yoweri Museveni and established itself in eastern DRC in the mid-1990s.

In November 2021, Ugandan forces crossed into eastern DRC and joined Congolese forces in the campaign against the group.