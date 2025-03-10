A report reveals the deterioration of the Granada eating unity for health “patches”

An internal report of the Unit of Eating Disorders (UTCA) of Granada reveals the deterioration that is suffering from the “patches” of the Health Delegation. While the hospitalization area has been closed since September 2023 for remodeling works of the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital, according to the management of the hospital, external consultations and the day hospital have not just functioned as professionals who are in these areas would be desired. Thus it is evident in the working memory that analyzes everything that happened during the year 2024.

In the document, to which you have had access eldiario.es Andalucía and signed by the psychiatrist and coordinator of the UTCA Carlos Martínez Hinojosa, there is talk of “patches”, “loans” or “impairment in the attention offered.” An exhaustive analysis that, in addition to regretting the closure of hospitalization for the loss of resources that it entails, question the management of the Health Delegation and the Management of the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital on a unit that covers some 30,000 people who suffer from eating disorders (TCA) in Eastern Andalusia (Granada, Jaén and Almería).

The memory details the loss of resources that has followed at the close of the hospitalization of which the Andalusian TCA association echoed. This entity was the one that most pressed for years to open these types of units in Andalusia, making Malaga and Granada contribute to one. As defended by the president of said association, Patricia Cervera, who has a daughter with TCA, “without comprehensive attention, a TCA cannot be overcome and that goes through hospitalization.” That is, external consultations or the day hospital, which are maintained in Granada, are useful for the “monitoring” of patients who are in the process of overcoming this disease. Hence the importance of keeping hospitalization open.

However, while health defends that three beds “for extreme cases” are maintained and justifies the closure of the hospitalization area, the memory that the professionals of the unit sign up neither in details nor in ears of the ears to the hospital management itself and by extension to the Ministry of Health of the Junta de Andalucía.

“Mendigate hospitalizations”

The document not only questions the reduction of resources, but also describes the impact it has had on patient care. It is denounced that the hospitalization capacity has been “drastically reduced”, going from six to three beds, which has meant a “important decrease in the attention offered.” The team points out that they have had to “beg for hospitalizations”, being forced to “patch between little, bad and nothing” to try to hold the service with less personal and less means. “They are not only three less beds. We have gone from free autonomy for the management and organization of our income to have to depend on loans from other places and other people, ”they emphasize in memory.

The day hospital, which according to health continues to function normally, has been “hypertrophied”, with over -occupation for four months and without margin for new additions. This has generated “waiting lists” and an admission system “drop by drop” in which only one patient could be entered when another was discharged. In addition, absenteeism has reached worrying figures, with 11.5% of patients who have missed without justification, exceeding the values ​​of previous years.

External consultations have not escaped overload. Although the number of first consultations has remained stable compared to previous years, professionals warn that demand continues to exceed attention capacity. The loss of personnel has impacted the quality of care and the lack of a nutritionist and a full -time endocrinologist have left the therapeutic dining room “without adequate nutritional supervision”, despite being a fundamental pillar in the recovery of patients.

“Exhausted” patients

Another of the team’s concerns is the increase in high volunteers in hospitalization. According to the memory, 55.17% of the income in 2024 ended up in Alta Voluntaria, a percentage that almost doubles the previous year. The team attributes this data to the “exhaustion of patients and families” in the absence of resources and the precariousness of the service, which has made some patients abandon the treatment before completing their recovery.

In response to these criticism, the Hospital Management defends that the UTCA is still operational and that the patients who require hospitalization are “perfectly treated” in the Infant-Uponile Mental Health Unit of the Maternal Child Hospital, where they have “three beds in differentiated individual rooms.” In addition, the hospital emphasizes that the document prepared by the UTCA professionals contains “personal valuations” and that, at the same time, it reflects “objective data on high activity and improvements included in this comprehensive service”.

Despite this, professionals insist that the closure of hospitalization and lack of resources have generated a “serious damage” in the care of patients with CTA. From the UTCA they emphasize that their commitment to patients remains intact, but warn of the urgent need to recover lost resources to guarantee adequate care and without structural limitations.