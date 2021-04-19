The unions complain that there has not been a public offer of proper employment in the regional Administration since the previous crisis Interim protest last week in Murcia. / Javier Carrión / aGM DAVID GOMEZ Monday, 19 April 2021, 02:29



Nearly a third of Community Administration and Services employees are temporary. This is recognized by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, Javier Celdrán, in a report sent to the Regional Assembly that includes data as of March 1, 2021. The information, which comes from the General Directorate of Function