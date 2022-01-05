Leaning through the fence that houses a well-known lot on Vara de Rey street, just behind the Rex Cinema, is to open a window to your own curiosity. The demolition of the building that occupied it years ago allowed to expose archaeological remains that, surely, have so far slowed down the building in it.

The most striking element, due to its showiness, is undoubtedly “a 19th century oven”, according to Antonio García, architect and representative of the company established a couple of years ago to build houses in this location. However, a report from the Historical-Archaeological Heritage Service of the Murcia City Council indicates that this small plot contains, in its lower layers, remains of “houses linked to the Caliphate period” Andalusian, amortized after a flood “, on which they built “different buildings from the Almohad period”, partially razed. It also houses “a cemetery whose burials comply with the Islamic ritual” and which was written off in medieval times. From the modern era, “a large cistern and sanitation structures” are preserved.

Considering this report, it is pointed out from the City Council that “the state of devastation of the structures, with little physical entity, have given rise to a fragmentary state of conservation”, and in principle there are no problems to cement on them. In view of the report, the Autonomous Community, which authorizes the undertaking of the project on some remains that do not enjoy specific protection but that are within the historical-artistic complex of the City of Murcia, are not put either. is BIC. “We hope to conclude the bureaucratic procedures soon and start building, after a couple of tangled years.”

This decision has scandalized the representatives of the Association for the Conservation of the Huerta and the Heritage of Murcia (Huermur), who have requested the Consistory and the Ministry of Culture conservation measures in the face of the degradation of the remains, as well as the complete excavation of the plot and actions to allow them to be visited.