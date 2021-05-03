The wait for more details on the Elden Ring is getting quite long. But luckily, and sadly for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, this ambitious project led by Hidetaka Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George RR Martin, has suffered several major leaks. Several months ago The famous Elden Ring trailer leaked which was made for internal purposes, although it ended up coming to light, as happened yesterday with the 6 second gameplay.
Through the leaks, it seems that little by little we are learning new and concise details of Elden Ring, but this has not ended here. Since now, a financial report of Kodokawa CorpFromSoftware’s parent company, has given new clues about the possible release date of Elden Ring, via VGC. The new title of the Japanese company could go to market in 2021, as indicated by several insiders, but now things could have changed considerably.
A report gives new clues about the possible release date of Elden Ring
In said report, Kodokawa has published its profit forecast for the full fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2022. Indicating that they expect to launch new games to the market in the next fiscal year, which begins in April 2022. For Therefore, this long-awaited title could go on sale from April 2022, which would make sense in view of the problems you have hadthe development of Elden Ring for the pandemic.
New leaked details reveal the existence of gods and kingdoms in the Elden Ring
With today’s reveal, we know there are chances that Elden Ring’s departure will not come this year, but next year. Even so, we remind you that we will have to continue waiting for FromSoftware and Bandai Namco to reveal the release date of Elden Ring, since everything could change at any time, either for better or for worse. Finally, we remind you that Phil Spencer has already played Elden Ring and has given his opinion.
