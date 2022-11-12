A report from Le Iene that tells what he had done, then the discovery of his body: Roberto Zaccaria left some tickets

New details emerged on the affair of Roberto Zaccariathe 64-year-old man from Forlimpopoli who took his own life after the report broadcast by the television program Hyenas.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, there is talk of hiring a lethal mix of drugs. Before carrying out the alleged desperate gesture, Roberto Zaccaria would have written a ticket for the elderly mother, on which he would report all the times and methods of taking his drugs. Indications on how she, without him, she would have to heal.

It would seem, according to the first rumors that emerged, that it was the disabled woman a find the lifeless body of the son.

Among his last words, however, Zaccaria did not explain what prompted him to take such a drastic decision. The police have opened the investigation and there are many criticisms raised against the service of Le Iene.

Because Roberto Zaccaria would have taken his own life

Roberto Zaccaria was accused of being responsible for the death of a boy named Daniele. For more than a year, during the pandemic, the 64-year-old had pretended to be one girl named Irene. She had started a virtual relationship with Daniele. They heard each other every day, they talked about the future together.

Then one day, that guy in love, he saw the same picture of Irene on a website and he has purported explanations. The girl began to treat him badly and she left him. When Daniele realized that he had been made fun of, he left a note to his family and he took his own life.

Investigations shed light on the truth. There was no Irene, behind the keyboard was a 64-year-old man from Forlimpopoli. Thus, the reporter from Le Iene tracked him down and interviewed him. Roberto Zaccaria’s face was darkened, but other details, such as the tattoos, were clearly visible. And those who knew him didn’t take long to understand that it was him.

In the following days, they also appeared posters in the country. The lawyer explained that, before he could meet him to study the defensive plan, Roberto Zaccaria took off due to the media pillory.