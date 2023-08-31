A report submitted by an Asian resident to the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room revealed that he had been subjected to telephone fraud and 120,000 dirhams were stolen from his bank account after giving him the CVV card password and the one-time password (OTP) to a fictitious bank representative, which revealed the mystery of the existence of a gang consisting of Seven individuals residing in one of the emirates of the country specializing in technology, fraud, and electronic and telephone scams. The speed in submitting the report contributed to tracking the bank transfer that the gang made to the victim’s money and seizing them in coordination with other competent authorities.

In detail, the Acting Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad bin Saif, said during a press conference held yesterday in the meeting room of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, that the operations room had received a communication from an Asian resident stating that he had been exposed to phone fraud from a person who claimed that he A bank representative obtained his bank details and the password, and immediately withdrew 120,000 dirhams from his bank account. Accordingly, the report was referred to the relevant police station, and from there to the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, where a work team was formed from the elements of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, trained and qualified to deal with Technical crimes efficiently and competently, so that they, in turn, coordinate and plan procedures for tracking down the perpetrators and inferring by research and investigation. Within a few hours, the location of the perpetrators of the crime was located, as it was found that they were in the Emirate of Sharjah, and their assets were frozen and their assets were closed.

their bank accounts, and confiscating their money.

Bin Saif added that, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, the gang was reached and arrested, and they possessed a large number of bank cards of people involved with them from outside the country, in addition to sums of money that were seized from their suspicious operations, and accordingly they were transferred to the authorities.

The competent authority to take the necessary legal measures regarding them, and to complete the procedures for restoring the rights to their owners.

He explained that the competent authorities in the Ras Al Khaimah Police are looking into the limited communications that they received after this case to identify other victims whom the police identified and who signed as a result of their trust in this gang, and pointed out that the first communication was followed by a number of communications and that any information about the members of this gang was published. It will lead to an increase in the number of complaints and the willingness of victims to file complaints in order to obtain their financial rights and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Bin Saif added that some of the victims did not report that they were defrauded due to the withdrawal of small sums of money from them, and the public should expedite and report a crime or suspicion that they had committed it in order to move quickly and arrest the perpetrators and return the money to its owners.

He explained that gang members sign their victims by phone call or sending fake text messages and inform them of the need to renew their personal banking data by deceiving them by freezing their bank accounts if they do not renew their data, which leads to the victims falling into the networks of these gangs that later seize their money.

He added that some people responded to the gang members and gave them their banking data and password, and immediately they seized their money and transferred it directly to other accounts outside the country, and this happened to a number of victims, indicating that one of the most prominent reasons that lead to people falling victim to electronic and telephone scam gangs is their comfort. For gang members and their confidence in their words, which makes it easier for them to seize their money, as some members of society do not have sufficient awareness to deal with these gangs.

He added that the gang members work on a mobile and permanent basis to distract the investigation and criminal investigation personnel, but the speed of filing the report and the efficiency of the investigation men contributed to their arrest, stressing that reporting the lost bank cards immediately spares their owners legal liability if they are used in a fraudulent operation.