The Intelligence Committee of the British Parliament has put black on white, in a forceful report, an open secret: “China has managed to successfully penetrate all sectors of the British economy”, it has stated in a long-awaited report, finally published this Thursday. The members of the commission, with a conservative majority, have interviewed politicians, intelligence officials and experts in geostrategy for months, to try to draw as closely as possible the interference of Beijing in the institutions of the United Kingdom.

“The problem we are facing has to do with the “everything-is-state” strategy. [whole-of-state, en el término inglés empleado por la comisión] which China uses. Both its publicly and privately owned companies, as well as its cultural and academic institutions and even its ordinary citizens, are all susceptible (voluntarily or involuntarily) to being co-opted for espionage or interference operations abroad, ”says the report. .

Since the David Cameron government’s failed attempt to establish a new “golden age” in UK-China relations, which served to open the doors to Beijing’s capital and influence without any counterbalance, the tories They have been arguing for years about what their response should be to the growing power of the Asian nation. A powerful current within the conservative parliamentary group, whose main voice is the former leader of the party, Ian Duncan Smith, but who has very belligerent supporters such as the brief former prime minister, Liz Truss, calls for greater forcefulness before Beijing, and for the name of China as what they believe it to be, a “threat” to the UK.

Rishi Sunak, who was also in favor of using such a blunt term when he aspired to lead the Conservative Party, has begun to temper his approach as soon as he enters Downing Street and understands what it is and what the consequences of foreign policy are. In the latest revision of the Comprehensive Foreign and Defense Policy Report, which is published annually, Sunak uses the fancy euphemism of “epoch-defining systemic challenge” when referring to China. Later, in his continuous attempt to improve relations between Washington and London, deteriorated by Brexit, he has used the term threat to please the Joe Biden Administration, openly hostile to Beijing. But always with the subsequent nuances to soften the criticism.

China’s immersion in the UK

“It is clear that China has taken advantage of the policies carried out by successive British governments that sought to enhance economic ties between the two countries, to advance its commercial, scientific, technological and industrial objectives and to acquire a strategic advantage,” the commission states. Parliamentarian in her conclusions. “China has been buying and acquiring control or influence in the UK energy and industrial sectors. And until the covid-19 pandemic, Chinese money was accepted by Her Majesty’s Government without asking too many questions,” the report charges.

Faced with the most obvious and obvious conclusion – the increasing superiority and expansion of China in the economic and industrial sphere – the members of the commission emphasize the way in which Beijing has worked to dominate the academic world as well, and the advantages it has achieved with this strategy, both in terms of political influence and economic advantage. Through the financing of university institutions; of incentives [se entiende que económicos] or intimidation of academics; or through the surveillance and control of the thousands of Chinese students who populate the British campuses, Beijing “manages to control the narrative of the debate”, says the commission.

But in addition, by participating, without any hitches from the British Government, in financing and collaborating in university research, Beijing imposes the transfer of information and data and the acquisition of intellectual property rights, says the commission. “The different government departments still do not understand the need to develop a plan to respond to this. And meanwhile, China has within its grasp the ability to collect—and exploit—the achievements of the UK’s best and brightest,” the report said.

The report refers to the decision, which Boris Johnson’s government took its time to adopt, to exclude the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei from the UK-wide development of 5G technology. Throughout 207 pages, the commission accuses Downing Street of short-termism, and of having given priority for a long time to the economic prospects that opening the doors to China entailed, in the face of the geostrategic challenge that this entailed. “The level of resources dedicated to countering this threat has been completely inadequate, and the slowness with which these response strategies have been put into operation leaves much to be desired,” the deputies accuse.

Sunak received a report that the commission has worked on for four years a month ago, and some hardline conservatives in the party accused him, by delaying its publication, of trying to dodge the issue.

