The report Five commandments that (mis) educate women, Published on March 7 in Planeta Futuro, it has been the winner of the II Gerda Taro Journalism Award for gender equality. The award-winning team of journalists is made up of Patricia R. Blanco, Beatriz Lecumberri, Alejandra Agudo, Lucía Foraster, Paula Herrera and Cinta Arribas. The article gathers testimonies from five women around the world who rebel against the education that families and societies imposed on them and reject the values ​​that, camouflaged as teaching, subdue and limit women.

The II Gerda Taro Journalism and Photojournalism Award for gender equality, promoted by the Guadalajara Press Association, recognizes the work of journalism and photography professionals in defending and disseminating the values ​​of equality between women and men. The jury has selected the work of the journalists from Planeta Futuro —the section of EL PAÍS on sustainable development, poverty, inequality and global health— for “its wide range of nuances that synthesize the serious problems in gender equality, with an original structure on education that leads to inequality”. All this with an impeccable journalistic and graphic exhibition.

The jury for the Award was made up of Concepción Carrasco, director of the Isabel Muñoz Caravaca Research Chair, as well as journalists Elena Clemente, Santiago Barra, Nuria Gil and Jesús Ropero, member of the APG Board of Directors. The delivery of this edition of the prizes, which are endowed with 1,250 euros each, will take place at the presentation of the next APG yearbook.

For the second edition of the awards, a total of 28 works from all over the national territory and published in written, audiovisual and digital media have been received. The information that has attended the event puts on the table the main obstacles that equality encounters and sheds light on possible solutions for an egalitarian and just world.

In addition, this year the Gerda Taro also recognizes the work of photography professionals with the incorporation of a new category in which the photographer Ignacio Izquierdo Patiño has been the winner in its first edition, for his collection of photographs Botargas, rural women take a step forwardpublished in ElDiario.es, on February 12, 2023.

In this edition, the Jury also grants a special mention to the work titled Machismo gains strength: misogynistic discourses present men as victimsby Marta Ostiz Pérez, published by Agencia EFE, on November 21, 2022.