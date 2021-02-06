The farmer Patrícia, her husband and their two children.

The EL PAÍS report on the impact of the payment of emergency aid on the lives of the poorest in São Paulo and the interior of Ceará, a state in northeast Brazil, was awarded in a contest promoted by the International Center of Journalists (ICFJ) on the coverage of the pandemic in the world. Published in August 2020, “The aid that revolutionizes life in Ceará does not save the street in São Paulo”, by Beatriz Jucá and Heloísa Mendonça, obtained second place in the category of Inequality, business and economy. The contest analyzed 672 works in five languages ​​and also awarded the best journalistic productions in two other categories: science and health and transparency; and crime and corruption.

The award-winning report, with photographs by Toni Pires and Marília Campelo, has shown that, in a country traversed by one of the greatest inequalities in the world, there were many Brazilians being impacted by the emergency aid paid by the Bolsonaro Government in 2020. The The cash transfer program, one of the largest in the world during the health crisis, paid between 600 and 1,200 reais to the 67 million most vulnerable Brazilians, until it was closed in December – there is a great political debate about the scope of the program and how , as the pandemic continues to punish the country, it has exceeded the barrier of 230,000 deaths.

Beatriz Jucá and Heloísa Mendonça demonstrated that the benefit revolutionized the life of the farmer Patrícia Nataline de Oliveira in Ceará ―she was able to have WiFi at home for the first time and got rid of having to cook again on a wood stove―, it was not enough to save cleaning assistant Jocelino da Silva Lima from living on the streets of the most expensive city in the country, São Paulo. While in São Paulo the benefit increased, on average, 54% of the beneficiaries’ income, in Ceará the gain was much higher, up to 110%. “What we see is how poor the country is and how unequal it exists”, researcher Lauro González analyzes in the report.

Despite misinformation, declining newsroom profits, and even attacks on journalists, reporters around the world are producing accurate and vital information on covid-19. We congratulate the winners for their excellent coverage ”, said Stella Roque, Director of Commitment to the Community of the ICFJ, when announcing the award last Friday.

The jury of the International Center for Journalists has analyzed the journalistic productions in Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, English and French.