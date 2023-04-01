The match will witness the presence of 50,000 spectators in the stands of Cairo Stadium, while the Sudanese Hilal requested 2,500 tickets for its supporters in the match stadium.

The match will settle the struggle for the final seat in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, after ensuring that 7 teams cross the group stage, Wydad and Moroccan Raja, JS Kabylie and MC Algiers from Algeria, Esperance of Tunisia, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and Simba of Tanzania.

group position

Al-Hilal of Sudan ranks second in the group with 10 points, behind leaders Sundowns with 11 points, while Al-Ahly comes third with 7 points.

Sundowns will meet at the same time as Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal, against Cameroonian Cotton, bottom of the group standings, without a balance, after losing all its matches.

qualification scenarios

Al-Ahly of Egypt needs to win 1-0 or win by two goals in the event that Al-Hilal scores any goal in Cairo (3-1, or 4-2…), while Al-Hilal of Sudan is enough for it to go out tied to qualify or score a goal in Cairo Stadium and lose by a single goal. (2-1..). Encounters history

Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal met in 12 confrontations in the Champions League, the Egyptian champion succeeded in winning 4 confrontations, while Al-Hilal won 3 times, and drew 5 matches. Al-Ahly never succeeded in defeating Al-Hilal in Omdurman, while the Sudanese champion succeeded in snatching a single victory in its history in Cairo in 2004 in the 32nd round, to exclude Al-Ahly from that version of the Champions League.

Al-Hilal of Sudan succeeded in winning the first-leg match with a clean goal, while last season Al-Ahly won in Cairo with a clean goal and tied in Sudan negatively, so that Al-Ahly managed to cross until reaching the final match.

Repeat to face 2019-2020

The scenario of tonight’s confrontation is a repetition of the events of the 2019-2020 season match, where the two teams met in the last round in Omdurman, in the qualification struggle, as it meant the victory of any party that decided to qualify in its favour, while a tie favored Al-Ahly. Al-Ahly succeeded in snatching a tie with a goal for one, in a match that witnessed Al-Hilal fans entering the stadium, before the security forces entered the stadium, so that the Red Genie succeeded in booking the pass and passing the group stage.

Objections, then tribute

The Sudanese Crescent issued a statement confirming that it had addressed the African Union, “K”, regarding what it described as threats from Al-Ahly fans, calling for all measures to be taken for the safety of the mission.

After the arrival of the Crescent delegation at Cairo airport, the Sudanese club praised the warm reception that the team received upon arrival in Cairo.