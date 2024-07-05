In Stavropol, a repeat offender killed a man and tried to rape his woman

In the Predgorny District, a court sentenced a repeat offender to 20 years in prison for killing a 59-year-old man on a beach by the river and trying to rape his 58-year-old common-law wife. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for Stavropol Krai.

The offender was found guilty under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”), Part 3 of Article 30, Part 1 of Article 131 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted rape”), Article 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”), and Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). He will serve his sentence in a special regime penal colony.

According to the investigation, the crime was committed on August 20, 2023, on the beach near the Darya River. Then, the convicted person, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, approached a couple relaxing there and stabbed the man at least five times. He did not survive the injuries he received. Then the defendant attempted to rape a 58-year-old woman and stole a knife belonging to the victim.

