In Izhevsk, a repeat offender pedophile had intimate correspondence with a 12-year-old schoolgirl

The Leninsky District Court sentenced a repeat offender pedophile to 9.5 years in prison for having intimate correspondence with a 12-year-old schoolgirl on the Internet. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the joint press service of the courts of Udmurtia.

The man was found guilty under Part 5 of Article 135 (Committing indecent acts without the use of violence by a person who has reached the age of eighteen, against a person who has reached the age of twelve, committed by a person with a criminal record for a previously committed crime against the sexual integrity of a minor) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the hearing, he admitted his guilt. The court deprived him of the right to engage in activities related to working with minors for a period of 13 years. In addition, the convicted person was assigned compulsory observation and treatment by a psychiatrist in an outpatient setting at the place of serving his sentence.

As the court established, in June 2022, the defendant conducted intimate correspondence on sexual topics with the 12-year-old victim on one of the social networks on the Internet.

Earlier it was reported that the Supreme Court of Udmurtia sent a 43-year-old pedophile for compulsory treatment for violence against boys.