THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:51

Agents of the National Police detained a 51-year-old man of Spanish nationality again in Murcia, as the alleged perpetrator of a

new robbery inside the vehicle.

An off-duty National Police, stationed at the Molina de Segura Police Station, noticed that a woman was upset and looking at an individual on a bicycle, so he identified himself as a policeman and asked if he was okay. At that time, the witness to the robbery indicated that the male she was observing had just stolen the briefcase that he was carrying in his hands from a van parked nearby.

In light of what the witness narrated, the policeman immediately intercepted the alleged perpetrator of the robbery and gave notice to the 091 Operative Room.

Quickly, several police crews came to the scene, and while one of the patrols took charge of the detainee, another of the patrols verified that indeed

a van parked nearby had a broken window, with the windows still on the ground next to the vehicle.

The Operative Room of 091 made arrangements to contact the owner of the assaulted vehicle, who immediately appeared at the place and after checking the interior of the vehicle, told the agents that he was missing a

green briefcase in which he carried a tool valued at 1,000 euros.

The detainee by agents of the National Police, who are recorded in the course of this year 2021

a score of arrests for acts of the same nature, has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Courts on duty as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force.