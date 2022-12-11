The famous corner of Avenida São João and Avenida Ipiranga, immortalized in the song by Caetano Veloso, now has the fixed gaze of personalities such as Paulo Vanzolini and Adoniran Barbosa. The place underwent a revitalization, which installed statues of artistic icons, but still faces the challenge of trying to overcome some hallmarks of the central area of ​​São Paulo, such as insecurity, the empty streets at night and the large number of people in situations of road.

Four bronze sculptures by artist Christina Motta installed by the City of São Paulo at the intersection are part of the project to revitalize the space with new sidewalks, signs and lighting. In addition to Adoniran and Vanzolini, two other statues honor traditional professionals, such as the lambe-lambe photographer and the young shoe shiner, who mark the history of São Paulo in other times. The statues were jointly curated by the Executive Secretariat for Tourism, of the Secretariat for Economic Development, Labor and Tourism (SMDET), and are located on each corner of the intersection.

The works lasted eight months and are part of the Historic Corner Project, which within the #TodosPeloCentro plan plans to recover the entire central region of the capital and attract new residents and businesses to the area. A restoration that cost BRL 4.9 million, paid by the Urban Development Fund (Fundurb).

LIGHT AND SPACE. In the structural part of the requalification of the corner between the avenues, the City Hall replaced 98% of the traditional light bulbs with LED lights, which are more sustainable, cement sidewalks, overhead and underground wiring and a new square between Conselheiro Nébias and dos Timbiras and Avenida São João.

The space also has new artistic interventions, such as the new floor with some excerpts of graphic prints from the surrounding buildings, which seek to enhance the constructions and nameplates thought from models that refer to the old São Paulo.

Among the other recovery actions are also the sidewalks of the Historic Center, the renovation of Vale do Anhangabaú, Parque Dom Pedro II and Parque Augusta.

SAFETY. As a way to keep the area busy safely, City Hall announced an increase in the number of metropolitan civil guards (GCMs) in the central region. Residents of the area complain of a growing sense of insecurity amid recurring cases of robberies.

“This event is part of this context, so that we can revitalize this region, just as we are doing in (Praça) Princesa Isabel. Vale do Anhangabaú has already been delivered and we are in the process of bidding for the renovation of Parque Dom Pedro, Praça da Sé and many other locations here, in the center of São Paulo”, said Mayor Ricardo Nunes in a note from the Special Secretariat for Communication on the opening day, last Monday.

For the architect and professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie Celso Sampaio, the management of the capital will need more than “beautification” actions, like this one, to make the center of São Paulo breathe at the top of its lungs again. “We have an infinity of empty buildings downtown and people sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the empty building; if we invert this logic, and people start to live in the buildings, the sidewalks are freed up and you will start to have the need for services to meet those who will live there”, he analyzes.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.