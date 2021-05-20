The events of the past two weeks in the Middle East region, including the military conflict between Israel and “Hamas” movement in the Gaza Strip, civil protests, and some violent confrontations in East Jerusalem and a number of West Bank cities … have indicated that there is a lot that needs to be done for the sake. Finding an acceptable solution to this chronic and complex conflict. Specifically, at this stage, it appears that neither side of the current confrontation (Israel and “Hamas”) is ready to accept a ceasefire, regardless of the near-nil possibility of reaching constructive political agreements.

The truth is that neither Israel nor “Hamas” sees either of them that it is in its interest to end the current confrontations and acts of violence unless the pressure from its allies and friends becomes overwhelming. This happened in the past when visual images of war became so vivid and brutal that international protests force both sides to agree to accept a ceasefire.

Perhaps the main issue is that Israel does not have a long-term strategy to find a solution to the Palestinian crisis. Instead, it has preferred to make do with a ceasefire that is renewed after each cycle of violence in renewed confrontations. This approach was generally successful until the recent fighting. Israel has accepted the reality of “Hamas” control of the Gaza Strip, and has granted Gaza residents limited access to the outside world. In return, Hamas refrained from overt violence against Israel while it was building its military capacity. Under these circumstances, it was able to claim that it is the real leader of the Palestinian movement and not the Palestinian National Authority or the “Fatah” movement headed by President Mahmoud Abbas. Because of this tacitly agreed arrangement, Israel was able to avoid engaging in serious negotiations with the Palestinian Authority, including the complex and extremely sensitive issues involved in the demarcation of borders and the Palestinians’ right to claim compensation for the loss of land and property during the 1948 war.

The failure to address the fundamental issues at the origin of the conflict was a short-term blessing for both Israel and Hamas, but it meant prolonging the life of the conflict rather than finding a solution to end it. The former Israeli diplomat, Alon Pincus, wrote in the newspaper “Haaretz” on May 16 that Israel did not have an “end to the game” in dealing with “Hamas”, and wrote: “There is no strategy that means there is no political motive to enter the conflict.” And the lack of a specific and desirable political result out of it. ” Israel does not wish to invade and occupy the Gaza Strip, and “Hamas” is prepared to bear heavy civilian casualties in order to be able to demonstrate its ability to harm Israel, but not seriously threaten it.

The military conflict demonstrated that while the most equipped army in the area is capable of shooting down rockets fired from Gaza and destroying tall buildings there, this is not a guarantee that the same levels of defense would be possible if a war broke out on the northern front with Hezbollah.

Of equal concern for Israel are the Palestinian-Israeli or Palestinian uprisings of the “Green Line” (inside Israel), which added a new and frightening dimension to the conflict that cannot be solved through a mere “cease-fire” with “Hamas”.

While Israel’s relations with major Arab states have improved greatly in recent years, it now faces criticism that includes increasing numbers of “democratic” leaders and members of the American Jewish community who for many years have been hostile to the right-wing governments of Benjamin Netanyahu.

This crisis comes at a bad time for President Joe Biden’s administration, which focuses on domestic policies and new diplomatic initiatives to confront China and Russia and deal with them on many important issues in Europe and Asia.

However, like it or not, there is no way the United States can avoid engaging in efforts to restart the moribund Israeli “peace process” of the Palestinian-Israeli Middle East.

* Director of Strategic Programs at the National Interest Center.