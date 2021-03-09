WASHINGTON – Deep in the Sahara, the CIA continues to conduct secret flights with drones from a small but ever-expanding airbase, even as the Biden administration has temporarily limited drone strikes against suspected terrorists outside of conventional war zones, such as Afghanistan, while weighing whether to toughen Trump-era rules to such operations.

Shortly after establishing the base in northern Niger three years ago, the CIA was prepared to launch drone strikes from the site.

But no public tests that the agency has carried out nothing but surveillance missions thus far.

Satellite image of an air base, where the runway has been extended, in Dirkou, Niger. Photo Planet Labs via The New York Times.

The base was added to a small commercial airport largely to pay more attention to southwestern Libya, a notorious haven for Al Qaeda, the Islamic State and other extremist groups operating in the Sahel region of Niger, Chad and Mali.

The expansion of the base’s capabilities indicates that the CIA would be prepared to carry out armed drone strikes if high-level review allows.

Meanwhile, the missions of surveillance and reconnaissance The agency seems to be moving forward, within the time constraints of the attacks.

New satellite images show that the airbase in Dirkou, Niger, has grown significantly since The New York Times He first reported on CIA operations there in 2018, to include a much longer runway and increased security.

The new images also show for the first time what appears to be a MQ-9 Reaper drone rolling to or from a hangar.

Earlier, the Times observed what was likely a U-28A, an aircraft often used to support special operations forces.

Under a directive that President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake sullivan, quietly imposed on January 20, the day of the inauguration, the military and the CIA must now get permission of the White House to attack terror suspects in poorly governed places where there are little or no ground troops, such as Somalia, Yemen and Libya.

Under the Trump administration, they had been allowed decide for yourselfs if the circumstances on the ground met certain conditions and an attack was warranted.

Threat

The Biden administration’s review comes at a time when waves of terrorism and violence have gripped Africa’s Sahel region, a vast sub-Saharan bush that stretches from Senegal to Sudan, and threatens to spread.

The Islamic State in Libya has actively sought new recruits traveling north from West African nations, including Senegal and Chad.

Armed groups have attacked bridges, military convoys and government buildings.

The threat is spreading south from the Sahel to areas previously unaffected by extremist violence, such as Ivory Coast, Benin, Togo and Ghana, where the Pentagon has a logistics center.

Security has worsened to the point that the Pentagon’s Africa Command told the Defense Department inspector general last year that it had abandoned the strategy of weakening Islamist militants for the time being and was instead primarily trying of contain the threat.

“Security continues to deteriorate in the Sahel as the instability extends and threatens the West African coast, “Colin Kahl, Biden’s nominee for the Pentagon’s chief policymaker, told the Senate Armed Services Committee, in written responses to questions before a hearing last week. .

“We cannot ignore that the persistent conflict in Africa will continue to create threats to US personnel, partners and interests from violent extremist organizations.”

The Pentagon’s Africa Command operates MQ-9 Reaper drones from Niamey, the capital of Niger, 1,300 kilometers southwest of Dirkou; and from a $ 110 million drone base in Agadez, Niger, 600 kilometers west of Dirkou.

The military has carried out drone strikes against Al Qaeda and Islamic State militants in Libya, but none since September 2019.

Some security analysts wonder why the United States needs CIA military and drone operations in the same general neighborhood to fight insurgents in Libya and the Sahel.

Furthermore, France, which has 5,100 soldiers in the Sahel region, began conducting its own Reaper drone strikes from Niamey against insurgents in Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

Failed strategies.



A recent report from the International Crisis Group concludes that the “army first” strategy of France and its allies, including the United States, has failed.

The research and advocacy organization, which focuses on conflict zones, noted in its report that focusing on local efforts to pacification could accomplish more.

“Paris and its partners should reorient their approach towards one based on efforts to prioritize governance, especially by defusing the growing tensions between communities and between communities and the state in rural areas, exploited by jihadists, and by enhancing the provision of basic services by governments to citizens “, concludes the report.

The CIA began establishing the base in Dirkou in February 2018 to enhance surveillance of the region, in part in response to an October 2017 ambush in another part of Niger that killed four American soldiers.

The Dirkou airfield was labeled a US Air Force base as a cover, said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential operational matters.

The CIA operation in Dirkou has little or none of the political sensitivities that the US military faces at its sites, said a former US official involved in the project.

A CIA spokesperson, Timothy L. Barrett, declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the African Command, Nicole Kirschmann, said the Dirkou site was considered “a base not permanent“for the military, and that the command had not participated in any recent construction on the base.

Clearly someone has.

New facilities

The original 1,500-meter runway has doubled in length in the past two years and has been widened in parts, with paving and other construction evident in satellite images taken last week.

An initial runway expansion was first seen in satellite images in early 2019.

A longer track is normally used to accommodate faster planes or larger. However, no new hangars have been built that can accommodate additional aircraft.

At the end of his presidency, Barack Obama tried to put the military in charge of the drone strikes after a backlash emerged for a series of highly visible attacks, some of which killed civilians.

The move was intended, in part, to bring greater transparency to attacks in which the United States often refused to acknowledge its role.

Obama had restricted the lethal role of the CIA by limiting its drone flights, especially in Yemen.

However, the CIA program was not completely shut down around the world, as the agency and its supporters in Congress opposed it.

The drone policy was changed in 2017, after Mike pompeo, the director of the CIA at the time, will present a forceful argument to the president Donald trump that the agency’s broader counter-terrorism efforts were being unnecessarily limited.

The CIA expanded its drone operations with the move to Dirkou, adding to the agency’s limited covert missions at the time in eastern Afghanistan for strikes in Pakistan, and in southern Saudi Arabia for strikes in Yemen.

The Biden administration’s review of the legal and policy frameworks governing targeting is still in the early stages.

Officials are said to be collecting data, including official estimates of the civilian casualties in both military and CIA strikes outside combat zones during the Trump era.

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, Emily Horne, said no decision has been made on the new rules.

Some of the top Republican congressmen have criticized the administration’s time limits on counter-terrorism drone strikes and commando raids.

“This measure is another bureaucratic impediment created by the Biden administration that will give our enemies an advantage over America and our allies, “said Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the highest-ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

He was joined by Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the highest-ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in last week’s statement.

The specialists in counterterrorism They warn that without Pentagon and CIA operations to support French-led missions in the Sahel, the security situation could get even more out of control.

“Al-Qaida and the Islamic State have expanded their operations in the Sahel,” said Bill Roggio, editor of the Long War Journal, a website run by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies that tracks military attacks against militant groups.

“The costs of operating from Dirkou, both financially and politically, are extremely low.”

