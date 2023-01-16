A remodeling with more electoral overtones than management, embedded very much in the final stretch of the legislature. With the Community Budgets approved, with the polls in favor, and with no danger in sight in the Regional Assembly, given that parliamentary activity will end in two and a half months, President López Miras has carried out the remodeling of the Government that I had been preparing since last summer.

It is customary to recycle the Executive to ‘give momentum’. Nothing new in political uses. While waiting to know at this time the scope of the remodeling and recomposition of powers, it should be remembered that López Miras was about to make the changes in September, but with too much risk for the stability of his Government before the reaction that Mabel Campuzano could have at that moment, given that the Minister of Education was the most squeaky piece in his cabinet. Added to this was the need to get the Budgets out without major surprises.

The appointment of Campuzano was the bargaining chip for the support that López Miras and the PP received, in the unsuccessful motion of no confidence, by the so-called ‘Juan José Liarte Group’, made up of the three deputies originally from Vox and later expelled of this formation.

In October, Campuzano broke with his until then companions Juan José Liarte and Francisco Carreras, blowing up his own parliamentary group and moving to the Mixed Group. Campuzano will maintain his seat in the Assembly in the little that remains of the legislature, after a management peppered with controversy since his inauguration in April 2021. With his departure from the Government, López Miras removes this ‘mortgage’ from the former Vox deputy .

The other piece of this remodeling lies in the probable creation of a Ministry of the Environment, separated from the macro-ministry headed by Antonio Luengo, which had accumulated the powers of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies. The intention of López Miras is to reinforce the environmental fringe of his government, especially focused on the Mar Menor, although this change comes at the end of the legislature. Keeping Environment and Agriculture within the same portfolio, as has happened in previous governments, was nonsense. Pure contradiction.

The unsuccessful motion of no confidence in 2021 has greatly conditioned this legislature, causing a sequence of changes in the regional government with movements of councilors, including the entry of Marcos Ortuño and the departure of Javier Celdrán. This has also originated a ‘tutti frutti’ of powers in some ministries that have not facilitated the work of government.

López Miras will not leave in the lurch, and will reward, however he can, other deputies and deputies who have given him important support in this legislature. I am thinking of those expelled from Ciudadanos: Vice President Isabel Franco, Minister Valle Miguélez, Liberal spokesman Francisco Álvarez and the President of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo. It will be another chapter.