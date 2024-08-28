Consider that Argonaut Games closed its doors in 2004, so twenty years ago, but now it has been reborn precisely to republish new versions of its old games, as well as some new titles not yet announced. So Let’s expect more similar operations in the future .

The British development studio Argonaut Games which the older ones among you will surely remember for the Stargliders, for Star Fox and for Star Wars: The Force in Mathematics (yes, it was them), has announced the remastered edition of one of his most famous titles: Croc: Legend of the Gobbos originally released in 1997 on PC, PlayStation 1 and SEGA Saturn.

Croc’s Return

Anyway, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos It will be released on PC and consoles (which ones have not been specified) in 2024.so we can pretty much take it as ready. There’s also a teaser trailer announcement, which you can watch below.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos takes its name from its protagonist, the crocodile Croc, who must save the Gobbos from the clutches of the evil Baron Dante. Considered for years one of the best alternatives to Super Mario 64, at least on PlayStation 1, the remastered edition promises high-resolution graphics and updated controls, for a gaming experience that is still nostalgic and faithful to the original.

The new edition will also include the Crocipediaa digital museum containing Croc development material, including some design documents, concept art, animation tests, interviews with team members and much more.

“I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first major hit back in 1986, so relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later feels like a full circle, and we have more exciting announcements coming in the coming months,” said Argonaut Games co-CEO Gary Sheinwald in a press release.

Argonaut Games co-CEO Mike Arkin added, “We wanted to honor the legacy of the original game while introducing it to a new audience. The HD remaster allows us to do just that. This has been a labor of love for our team, and we can’t wait to share it with players on all current-gen consoles and PC later this year.”

The original founder of Argonaut Games, Jez San said: “I’m thrilled to see the Argonaut name back up and running after a 20-year absence. Argonaut has always been driven by pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, and I’m excited to see how Argonaut Games’ relaunch builds on that legacy, starting with the remastered edition of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.”