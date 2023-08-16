The Emirate of Sharjah Committee for the Federal National Council Elections 2023 witnessed a large turnout of citizens during the first day of opening the door for candidacy, which continues until the 18th of this month, while the head of the committee, Counselor Issa bin Handal, confirmed that the committee witnessed a remarkable turnout by women, and those wishing to Candidacy from outside the country.

He explained to «Emirates Today» that the services provided by the committee facilitated the registration of those wishing to run, and reduced the number of committee reviewers.

He stated that the committee had received many calls from citizens outside the country wishing to run.

He pointed out that the committee adopted a new registration system to be applied during the current session, based mainly on electronic services, to ensure accuracy, speed and transparency, calling on those wishing to run to expedite registration within the specified deadline, and to adhere to the executive instructions and guidelines.

Emirates Al-Youm field monitored the influx of men and women wishing to run during the first hours of opening the registration door.

The committee was keen to provide a team of specialists to respond to the inquiries of those wishing to run, and to help them complete the transaction as quickly as possible.