In addition to the franchise The Dark Pictures Anthology, a new rumor suggests that Super Massive Games I would already be working on a remake of Until Dawn, game that originally came to Playstation 4 back in 2015. Apparently said remake will also be available for PSVR2.

In accordance with AccountNGT, Super Massive Games is redoing Until Dawn for him PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|Ssomething that would definitely be strange considering that Sony owns the IP and as I was telling you a few moments ago, the original title only reached PS4.

From what I’ve heard from several separate sources, in addition to their new games, Supermassive Games is reportedly working on a remake of Until Dawn for some time that will be coming to current-gen consoles. I will try to find out more about this potential project. pic.twitter.com/6G31UwA4ns — AccountNGT (@accngt) February 13, 2022

Apart from this, there are not many details about this hypothetical remake, but the idea is certainly strange considering that Until Dawn In itself it looked pretty good for a game of the time, in addition to the fact that it has only been seven years since its launch.

Publisher’s note: I loved Until Dawn, but I don’t see why this remake. I’m sure Supermassive Games has other priorities right now, and diverting resources to a remake of this game doesn’t sound like the most feasible idea right now.

Via: Twitter