A remake of the Russian science fiction film “Sputnik” will be shot in Hollywood. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of Art Pictures Studio.

“Producers of the film companies“ Hydrogen ”, Art Pictures Studio and Hype Film have teamed up with Hollywood studios Village Roadshow and 6th and Idaho to film an English version of the acclaimed Russian thriller Sputnik directed by Yegor Abramenko,” the studio said.

According to Sputnik producer Fyodor Bondarchuk, the tape became “the first major Russian release that immediately appeared on digital platforms: during the lockdown, when no one left the house, the film was seen by an unprecedented number of people, it made a lot of noise both in Russia and and in the world. ” He added that he was “immensely proud” that an English-language remake would be filmed based on the film.

Jillian Apelbaum, executive vice president of art projects at the Hollywood studio Village Roadshow, is confident that the film “will be understood by an English-speaking audience, and the gripping story will appeal to moviegoers around the world.”

The international premiere of Sputnik took place at the Tribeca Film Festival. In Russia, the picture was released online in April 2020, bypassing the cinemas, which were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.