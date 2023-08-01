It has been claimed that the studio collaborating on the upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is also working on a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. A Reddit user, purportedly a former Virtuos employee, made the claim in a since-deleted post on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit (as reported by Xfire).

The subreddit’s moderators are said to have verified the authenticity of the former Virtuos employee, and if this verification process was accurate, it could lend more credibility to his claims.

According to the user, Virtuos is working on five different projects, of which the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 it’s just one.

The user claims that the studio is also working on a project called ‘Altar’, which they say is a remake or remastering of Oblivion which will use a ‘matchmaking system’ which will run the game on Unreal Engine 5 and the engine Oblivion.

“For example, the new graphics will be rendered in the project of Unreal Engine 5, but most of the gameplay, physics, etc. will still be done on engine Oblivion“, they affirm.

They also say that the project will be released in late 2024 or early 2025, “mainly depending on whether it’s a remake or a remaster,” and that the game is primarily being developed at Virtuos’ Paris studio.

Other projects that Virtuos is working on, according to the user, are ‘massive‘ (described as “Monster Hunter crossed with Shadow of the Colossus“), an expansion for the MMO of Amazon New World and a narrative climbing game codenamed ominous.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Wait, I haven’t finished the V yet and the IV is coming again? Damn!