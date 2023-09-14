The new Nintendo Direct was held today, which has given us interesting surprises such as the Splatoon 3 DLC and more details that fans will completely appreciate. And something that really wasn’t seen coming is the return of the Mario VS franchise. Donkey Kong, which had a nice break after its last game on the 3DS.

Here you can see its first trailer:

From what can be seen in the video, it is a remake of the first game released for Game Boy Advance, only with improved graphics that adapt to Switch. Additional levels are obviously confirmed to expand the experience. It launches on February 16, 2024.

Via: NintendoDirect