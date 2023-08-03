













A remake is now the best-selling Resident Evil of all









resident evil 7 was Capcom’s best-selling title, however it has been surpassed by the second installment that has as protagonists Leon S. Kennedy with Clare Redfield.

The second installment of the franchise in remake format sold 12.60 million units compared to 12.40 of the seventh game.

What is the second title in the franchise about?

Two months after the original installment of the franchise, we will be able to see Raccoon city, an American city that was infected by the T-virus, so the locals are now mostly zombies. Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie officer, will meet Claire Redfield, a university student.

Source: CAPCOM

As they move through the city they will discover the umbrella organizationas well as their motives and actions.

Leon S. Kennedy will also meet Ada Wong in this installment.

However, who would imagine that remakes would continue to take the lead? Despite the fact that there are new deliveries everywhere. Is it exaggeratedly good or are we afraid of news? What do you think?

We recommend you: Resident Evil 4 Remake: Capcom’s redemption with its female characters

What Capcom titles have more sales than the Resident Evil franchise?

resident Evil is one of Capcom’s best-selling franchises, yet Monster Hunter World is the company’s best-selling video game with 19 million units sold.

Monster Hunter Rise He is on his heels with 13.20 million units sold. Behind these titles stands resident evil 4 and the new delivery Street Fighter 6.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)